Three monkeys from Tulane still loose following truck crash on I-59 in Mississippi

2 hours 7 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, October 28 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

HEIDELBERG, Miss. - Rhesus monkeys from Tulane University escaped from a truck following a crash on I-59, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the wreck happened near Mile Marker 117. Officials said all but one of the escaped monkeys "have been destroyed."

Deputies said later that following a count from Tulane officials, three monkeys remain unaccounted for.

Tulane University has been notified and plans to send a team to pick up the caged monkeys tomorrow, JCSO said. They also issued a statement to WBRZ saying the primates belong to another entity and are not infectious.

Deputies initially said the monkeys carried hepatitis C, COVID-19 and herpes, which Tulane disputes.

