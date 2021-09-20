Three men to be tried separately in murder of 73-year-old Zachary woman

ZACHARY - Three Ethel men will be tried separately in a 2019 home invasion that left a 73-year-old woman dead.

Brothers Adrian and Courtland Curtis and a third suspect, Donevan Brown, are tied to the violent death of Frances Jane Schultz.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III confirmed that a Jan. 24 date has been set for the first trial and that his office plans to try Adrian Curtis at that time.

Authorities say the three men forced their way inside while Schultz's husband was at a funeral, bound her with duct tape, dragged her back into the house and shot her in the head multiple times. Several items were seemingly stolen from the house, including a ring and two firearms.

Adrian Curtis had worked on the couple's property prior to the attack, and a notepad inside the home with his nickname and phone number was one of the first pieces of evidence that led deputies to question him.

