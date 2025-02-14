Three men arrested after Hammond drug bust following surveillance operation

HAMMOND - Three men were arrested on multiple drug charges following a surveillance operation, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say during a surveillance operation in an area reported to have suspicious activity, TPSO deputies observed a suspect weighing and packaging marijuana near a car, leading to a traffic stop. Deputies found marijuana, a scale, pills and guns.

Following a search warrant for an apartment associated with one of the suspects, additional marijuana, pills and guns, including an AK-47 style rifle were located.

Melvin Felder, 26, was booked on one count each of possession with intent to distribute schedule I and V narcotics, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.

Jordan Pocorobba, 33, was booked on one count each of possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances.

Deandre Wheeler, 30, was booked on one count each of possession of schedule I, schedule II and schedule V narcotics.