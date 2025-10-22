Latest Weather Blog
Three LSU womens basketball players named to coaches' preseason All-SEC teams
BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s basketball players Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and MiLaysia Fulwiley were named to the coaches' preseason All-SEC teams on Wednesday.
Johnson and Williams were named to the All-SEC First Team, while Fulwiley was featured on the All-SEC Second Team. LSU was picked to finish third behind Texas and South Carolina, with Oklahoma and Tennessee rounding out the top five.
The preseason poll consisted of votes by SEC coaches. These coaches were unable to vote for their own players in the selection process.
Earlier this month, Johnson was selected to the first team, Williams to the second team, while Fulwiley was not selected by the SEC’s media members.
Trending News
The Tigers' season starts with two exhibition games at the end of the month — Mississippi College on Oct. 23 and Langston on Oct. 30 — before the formal season opener on Nov. 4 against Houston Christian in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2une In Previews: Livingston Parish Library Book Festival celebrates its 10th year...
-
2 Your Town St. Francisville: Doctor-turned designer spends days adding color to...
-
Construction near LSU exits causes major delays during Wednesday morning commute on...
-
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Health, LSU launch hands-on culinary medicine...
-
Baldwin Police asking teens to stop vandalizing cars and homes ahead of...
Sports Video
-
Week 7 Fans' Choice Finalists: VOTE NOW!
-
Students react to firing of Terrence Graves as Southern University football head...
-
WATCH: Southern interim coach Fred McNair speaks to media for first time...
-
Southern University head coach Terrence Graves fired after 1-6 start to Jaguars'...
-
LSU drops 10 spots in AP Top 25 Poll after loss to...