Three Louisiana sheriff's offices targeted in weekend cyberattack

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Louisiana officials say three parish sheriff's offices have been targeted by hackers in a suspected weekend cyberattack.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff says his office received a call from the Sheriff's Association on Friday that Rapides, Washington and Orleans parishes had all been targeted by hackers.

At the same time, a cyberattack in New Orleans shut down city computers on Friday.

It's unclear if the attacks are related.

The sheriff confirmed his office was notified by the state on Sunday that it was again being hacked, prompting it to shut down computers.

He said the hack is being investigated from Baton Rouge.

Several state agencies fell victim to similar attacks last month.