74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three Livingston Parish libraries close due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19

4 hours 17 minutes 19 seconds ago Sunday, July 05 2020 Jul 5, 2020 July 05, 2020 11:10 PM July 05, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Earl Phelps

LIVINGSTON - The Main Branch Library in the town of Livingston, is the third library in the parish to re-close because of COVID-19.

The library partially re-opened on June 1, 2020.

"We come here once a week to the library." Mistelle Fisher said


Fisher is a mother of two and is expecting her third child. Fisher and her kids enjoy living near the library.   

" We are able to hop over here, have a little outlet, but now we're kind of back to square one, " Fisher said


The libraries in Livingston and Albany were shut down on Friday.


The Denham Springs/Walker Branch re-closed earlier in the week after an employee at the branch tested positive for COVID-19.

The library system has yet to comment about the workers at the other branches. 

Even though Fisher is disappointed about the libraries being closed gain, she understands, saying that they are just trying to be safe.

"I think they are just doing their due diligence. They are taking their precautions, and I appreciate that as a patron, they are doing that for us," says Fisher. 


Officials have not said how long the libraries will be temporarily closed. 

The other two libraries in the parish located in South Branch and Watson are still operating under Phase 2 of the COVID-19 orders.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days