Three killed, including 3-year-old, and three critically injured in Washington Parish crash

FRANKLINTON - Three people were killed, including an 11- and a 3-year-old, and three more people were critically injured in a crash, State Police said Monday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening. Two vehicles were driving on La. 25 near Franklinton when one of the vehicles, driven by 18-year-old Logan Schmalz, crossed into the opposing lane and hit the oncoming vehicle head-on.

Schmalz was critically injured and taken to a hospital.

Three passengers in the other vehicle — Tequilla Santee, 42, Daniya Carter, 11, and Dylan Wilson, 3 — died on the scene from their injuries, State Police said. Two more passengers in Santee's vehicle were also critically injured.

Louisiana State Police said the crash was under investigation and that any findings will be relayed to the region's district attorney.