Three killed in pair of deadly wrecks on I-12 in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a pair of deadly crashes that happened just hours apart on the same stretch of I-12.

The second wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday on I-12 westbound between Millerville Road and South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said two vehicles, a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and a Volvo semi-truck with dual trailers, were stopped on the interstate because of a previous deadly crash. Another semi-truck then rear-ended the Malibu and pushed it into the trailer of the other 18-wheeler, pinning the car between the two trucks.

Both people inside the Malibu, identified as 26-year-old Shedran Williams and 24-year-old Ivie Efferson, were killed in the crash.

An earlier crash on the interstate involved a 2012 Dodge Charger that went off-road and crashed into a tree just before midnight, leaving a passenger dead. The victim in that crash was identified as Doneshia Burton, 24.

The wreck remains under investigation, and no criminal charges have been announced at this time.