Victims, suspect identified in 'crime of rage' near S. Harrells Ferry Rd.

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux says a "crime of rage" resulted in the death of three people Wednesday night.

According to Sheriff Gautreaux, a 14-year-old called 911 just before midnight, saying his mother's ex-boyfriend was shooting at their home in the 2900 block of Palmer Lane.

When deputies arrived, the suspect, now identified as 48-year-old Michael Wade, led deputies on a chase that ended in the Shenandoah area. Wade was arrested at the scene. Sheriff Gautreaux believes the gun used may be inside the vehicle which will be examined by the State Police Crime Lab.

Back on Palmer Lane, local law enforcement found three deceased victims — Christa Sudduth (35), Ruby White (72), and Ivy Frank (32).

The 14-year-old was found hiding behind the home with his 12-year-old brother, who he pulled out of the house during the shooting.

The EBR Coroner's Office now arriving to the Palmer Lane scene.

Sheriff Gautreaux says both scenes are being processed.

Officials report that Sudduth was Wade's ex-girlfriend. Frank and Sudduth were in a relationship and White is Sudduth's grandmother.

Wade is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

This is a developing story.