Three juveniles arrested following string of burglaries targeting gun stores, pawn shops; police searched for weapons, ammo in home on Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE - Three juveniles are in custody Sunday afternoon in connection with a string of burglaries targeting gun stores and pawn shops in the capital area.

Baton Rouge police told WBRZ three male juveniles were taken into custody Sunday following an investigation into the string of weapons robberies. The most recent burglary reportedly happened overnight.

Through the investigation, police identified the three juveniles as suspects and learned they would be at the home on Winbourne Avenue, just off Plank Road and across the street from Istrouma High School.

Photos from the scene show several police units and SWAT vehicles gathered outside the residence. Officers said they took extra precautions when approaching the suspects because they were believed to have many weapons and ammunition inside.

Witnesses said two of the juveniles left the home and got in police cars before officers went inside to conduct the search. The third juvenile was later arrested not far from the residence, officers say.

Police said two of the suspects were out on bond for other crimes.

No information was released regarding what charges the juveniles will face. It is also unclear who owns the home where they were found.

This is a developing story.