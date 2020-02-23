62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three injured during late night shooting at Opelousas restaurant

5 hours 29 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 February 23, 2020 2:04 PM February 23, 2020 in News
Source: KATC
By: WBRZ Staff

OPELOUSAS - Police say three people were shot during a Saturday night incident in Opelousas. 

According to KATC, none of their injuries were life-threatening and each of the three were taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

The shooting occurred inside of an after-hours restaurant called The Back, which is near the intersection of Academy and Blanchard Streets.

Authorities have yet to reveal information related to a motive or suspect. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days