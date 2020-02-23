67°
Three injured during late night shooting at Opelousas restaurant
OPELOUSAS - Police say three people were shot during a Saturday night incident in Opelousas.
According to KATC, none of their injuries were life-threatening and each of the three were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The shooting occurred inside of an after-hours restaurant called The Back, which is near the intersection of Academy and Blanchard Streets.
Authorities have yet to reveal information related to a motive or suspect.
