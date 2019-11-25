Three indicted in $80K credit card theft scheme

BATON ROUGE – Three people tied to a scam involving the theft of credit cards around the Baton Rouge area were federally indicted Monday.

Kiarra Yates, Ed Lee, and Christopher Payne were formally charged with one count of conspiracy to commit access device fraud and one count of access device fraud, respectively.

Yates, Lee, and Payne are accused of using the stolen credit cards to purchase $80,000 in gift cards at multiple Walmart and Walgreens locations back in August of 2018.

The U.S. Secret Service worked with local law enforcement to capture and arrest the three.

