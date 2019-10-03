Three hurt, one critical after crash on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a crash on Florida Boulevard Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Florida near Airline Highway. Authorities say three people were taken to a hospital from the scene. One of those victims was said to be in critical condition.

At least three vehicles appeared to be involved.

It's unclear at this time what caused the crash.