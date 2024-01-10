47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Three hurt, including at least one child, in drive-by shooting on Rosenwald Road

Wednesday, January 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting along Rosenwald Road on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened along Rosenwald Road, between Scenic Highway and Scotland Avenue, shortly before 5 p.m. 

Sources said at least one of the victims was a child. Officers said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

No arrests have been made. 

