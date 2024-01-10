47°
Three hurt, including at least one child, in drive-by shooting on Rosenwald Road
BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt in a drive-by shooting along Rosenwald Road on Wednesday afternoon.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened along Rosenwald Road, between Scenic Highway and Scotland Avenue, shortly before 5 p.m.
Sources said at least one of the victims was a child. Officers said the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
