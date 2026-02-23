46°
Latest Weather Blog
Three family dogs killed in Denham Springs house fire
DENHAM SPRINGS - Three family pets were reportedly killed in a house fire in Livingston Parish Tuesday.
The fire was reported at a mobile home on Brittany Court around 4:20 p.m. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control by 5:30, however the home sustained major damage in the blaze.
The homeowner's son says three dogs were inside at the time of the fire. All three were killed.
Police say the elderly resident was not home when the trailer caught fire and did not suffer any injuries.
Trending News
The cause of fire is still under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tree-planting to begin Tuesday at I-10, I-12 interchange after years of construction
-
REDUCE YOUR RISK: Heart disease a leading killer in Louisiana
-
18-year-old killed in Hammond drive-by shooting
-
Sewage nightmare: Baton Rouge woman battles repeated backups in new home
-
Woods fire on Gum Swamp Road that burned over 200 acres in...