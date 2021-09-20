Three Ethel men to be tried separately in murder of 73-year-old Zachary woman

According to The Advocate, three Ethel men will be tried separately in the 2019 murder of a 73-year-old woman in her Zachary home.

Brothers Adrian and Courtland Curtis and a third suspect, Donevan Brown, are tied to the violent death of 73-year-old Frances Jane Schultz.

The Advocate cites Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III as confirming that a Jan. 24 date has been set for the first trial, and that his office plans to try Adrian Curtis at that time.

Authorities say the three men forced their way inside while Schultz's husband was at a funeral, bound her with duct tape, dragged her back into the house and shot her in the head multiple times. Several items were seemingly stolen from the house, including a ring and two firearms.

Adrian Curtis had worked on the couple's property prior to the attack, and a notepad inside the home with his nickname and phone number was one of the first pieces of evidence that led deputies to question him.

