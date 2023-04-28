64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three displaced after lighting strike causes house fire on Stone Gate Drive

5 years 9 months 6 days ago Friday, July 21 2017 Jul 21, 2017 July 21, 2017 5:31 PM July 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed that a lightning strike caused a house fire in the 14000 block of Stone Gate Drive. 

Firefighters arrived to find the attic on fire of the two-story home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic after about 11 minutes on scene, BRFD says.   

BRFD says the fire caused about $30,000 worth of damage to the house, which is valued at $200,000. 

Trending News

According to the fire department, three people are displaced as a result of the fire. 

Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced individuals. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days