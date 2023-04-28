Three displaced after lighting strike causes house fire on Stone Gate Drive

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed that a lightning strike caused a house fire in the 14000 block of Stone Gate Drive.

Firefighters arrived to find the attic on fire of the two-story home. Crews were able to contain the fire to the attic after about 11 minutes on scene, BRFD says.

BRFD says the fire caused about $30,000 worth of damage to the house, which is valued at $200,000.

According to the fire department, three people are displaced as a result of the fire.

Red Cross was notified to assist the displaced individuals.