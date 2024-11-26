67°
Three displaced after electrical malfunction-caused house fire off Greenwell Street
BATON ROUGE—A single-family home near Greenwell Street caught fire Tuesday morning after an electrical malfunction, displacing three.
The Vineyard Drive house fire started around 8:36 a.m. and Baton Rouge firefighters contained it by 8:48 a.m. The fire was contained to the front corner of the home's garage.
The homeowner told Baton Rouge Fire officials that they were walking by the garage when they heard a loud pop. When they checked the garage, they said the fire was in the corner where a plug was plugged in.
Officials said the couple and their grandson were displaced by the fire. The fire caused $60,000 in damages, and no one was injured.
