80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three deaths in Missouri as tornado strikes state capital

3 hours 21 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, May 23 2019 May 23, 2019 May 23, 2019 5:40 AM May 23, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: ABC News

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A tornado has caused heavy damage in Missouri's capital city as severe weather swept across the state overnight, causing three deaths and trapping dozens of people in the wreckage of their homes.

The National Weather Service confirmed that the large and destructive tornado moved over Jefferson City shortly before midnight on Wednesday. Gov. Mike Parson said three people died.

Missouri Public Safety said they were killed in the Golden City area of Barton County. The governor is praising first responders who have worked through the night to free people from homes that have been ripped apart in the storm.

Jefferson City Police Lt. David Williams says no deaths were reported in the capital, but 20 people have been rescued by emergency personnel.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days