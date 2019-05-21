Three dead in apparent murder-suicide in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH - Police say they are investigating after three people were found dead Tuesday morning in Port Barre.

Police Chief Deon Boudreaux says the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Pawnee Street, KATC is reporting. During the investigation, it was determined that a man shot and killed his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend before shooting himself.

Authorities say the gunman called police before he committed suicide. The names of the people involved haven't been released at this time.