Three dead and two in hospital due to carbon monoxide exposure at Michigan festival

July 18, 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
PHOTO: CNN

WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mi - Three people died and two are in critical condition after a carbon monoxide accident at a country music festival.

Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said they found five males inside of a travel trailer at Michigan's Faster Horses Festival on June 17. All of the men were unresponsive.

Deputies said medical staff began administering CPR, but three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to a local hospital for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sheriff's Investigators said the carbon monoxide exposure was likely from a generator located near the travel trailer.

