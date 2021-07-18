79°
Latest Weather Blog
Three dead and two in hospital due to carbon monoxide exposure at Michigan festival
WOODSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mi - Three people died and two are in critical condition after a carbon monoxide accident at a country music festival.
Lenawee County Sheriff's Office said they found five males inside of a travel trailer at Michigan's Faster Horses Festival on June 17. All of the men were unresponsive.
Deputies said medical staff began administering CPR, but three of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two were taken to a local hospital for acute carbon monoxide poisoning.
Trending News
Sheriff's Investigators said the carbon monoxide exposure was likely from a generator located near the travel trailer.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
15 people rescued from surging water in Amite River Saturday
-
Residents moving forward with recall efforts after Ascension drainage fight
-
Family, friends, and loved ones stop by to pay their respects to...
-
Doctors seeing surge in Covid cases, specifically in children
-
Governor: Louisiana has lost 'months of progress' in COVID fight