Three dead and three in critical condition after traffic accident on I-20

SHREVEPORT - Three people died, and three others are in critical condition after a major accident on I-20.

KLSA reported the Shreveport Police Department was called to a multi-vehicle accident on I-20 West near Fairfield Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officers said a truck lost a tire and pulled off the interstate. A car crashed into the back of the truck and pushed the vehicle into the other lane of traffic and into the path of five motorcyclists.

KLSA said one motorcycle hit the truck and three others crashed. Two of the motorcyclists and a passenger in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another motorcyclist, the driver of the car and a passenger were taken to local hospitals and are in critical condition.

KLSA said the coroner's office identified Anika Armer, Alison Taylor and Kirk Jackson Jr as the three people who were killed in the accident.