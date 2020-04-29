64°
Three COVID-19 testing sites remain closed Wednesday, due to severe weather

1 hour 33 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, April 29 2020 Apr 29, 2020 April 29, 2020 9:32 AM April 29, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @StateStatistics on Twitter

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, severe weather swept through south Louisiana resulting in the closures of at least three COVID-19 testing facilities. 

The MOHSEP Community Testing Site at Baton Rouge General Mid City will be closed Wednesday and will not reopen until  its next scheduled day, which is Friday, May 1st. 

Patients can still be tested at the MOHSEP Community Testing Site at Our Lady of the Lake North Campus. That site operates Monday through Friday, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to this closure at Baton Rouge General Mid City, the Ascension Parish testing site at Donaldsonville Primary School and St. James Parish testing site at Gramercy Elementary School will also be closed on Wednesday. 

