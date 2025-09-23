90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three children airlifted to hospital after three-car crash in Ponchatoula

1 hour 58 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 10:01 AM September 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — Nine people, including three children, were involved in a three-vehicle crash earlier this week in Ponchatoula. 

According to Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson, the crash happened around 6:27 p.m. on U.S. 51 North near St. Patrick's Boulevard. The crash saw two trucks and a car collide.

After the crash, eight of the nine people in the cars, including a 2-year-old, 5-year-old and 7-year-old, were taken to nearby hospitals. The three children were airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. 

"The names of the passengers will not be released at this time," Layrisson said, asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Ponchatoula Police Department.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days