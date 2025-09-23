Three children airlifted to hospital after three-car crash in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA — Nine people, including three children, were involved in a three-vehicle crash earlier this week in Ponchatoula.

According to Ponchatoula Police Chief Bry Layrisson, the crash happened around 6:27 p.m. on U.S. 51 North near St. Patrick's Boulevard. The crash saw two trucks and a car collide.

After the crash, eight of the nine people in the cars, including a 2-year-old, 5-year-old and 7-year-old, were taken to nearby hospitals. The three children were airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.

"The names of the passengers will not be released at this time," Layrisson said, asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Ponchatoula Police Department.