Three bridges in Central closed after inspections

Picture from Google Maps

Three bridges in Central have been closed after routine inspections were done.

The first was Frenchtown Road bridge (between Country Road and Planchet), and crews hope to finish within three weeks. According to Mayor David Barrow, the workers should be returning back to the bridge this week (weather permitting) to continue the work following Hurricane Ida.

The second bridge closed is Gurney Road, east of Centerra Court. This closure will last indefinitely until repairs can be made. Officials will adjust the signals at this location for the duration of the closure.

The third bridge closed Old Wax Road, west of Durmast Drive. This closure happened after a state inspection of the structure; there is no estimated time yet on when it'll be reopened.