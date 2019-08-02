87°
Three boys pulled from river in Mississippi, deaths ruled as accidental drownings
GULFPORT, Miss. - Authorities in Mississippi have confirmed three bodies were pulled from the Biloxi River Thursday night.
Authorities received the initial report of a possible drowning just after 4 p.m.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed Travis Roberson, Javonte Johnson and Eric Smith Jr., all 14 years of age, were pulled from the water, WLOX reports. Officials say their deaths have been ruled as accidental drownings.
The coroner said it appeared a large group was at the Dedeaux Park area off River Road in Gulfport when a boy began to struggle in the water. Another boy jumped in to help but also began to struggle. The third child tried to save the others, but all three went under the water and didn't resurface.
