Three boaters killed, boat missing after incident at Toledo Bend
TOLEDO BEND - Three people died in a deadly boating incident on Toledo Bend, a popular fishing destination along the Louisiana-Texas border, Friday.
Wildlife and Fisheries agents said the bodies of the three boaters have been recovered and identified them as Paul L. Murphy Jr., 46, of Opelousas, Joseph L. Sam Jr., 44, of Opelousas, and James F. Young, 40, of Lafayette.
Agents said they were notified around 10 a.m. Friday that the boaters were late returning from a boating trip. The men launched a 14-foot boat earlier.
The boat is missing, agents said Sunday.
Murphy's body was found with a life vest, but the bodies of the other two individuals were found without wearing personal floatation devices, agents said.
The agency said it's unknown what happened to cause the men to enter the water. It's believed their boat sank.
