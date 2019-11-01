58°
Three arrested, suspected of smuggling drugs from Texas to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a group of people who were allegedly transporting illegal narcotics across state lines.
On Friday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of Kristal Nicole McClendon, Joshua Michael Rochkind and Brandon Eugene Marshall.
Deputies arrested them in the Baton Rouge area and seized the following items.
- 12 Cases =144 (1 pint) bottles of Promethazine w/ Codeine = (2,304 liquid ounces)
- Tauras 9mm Handgun
- 8 THC Cartridges
- 8 grams of Marijuana
All three face charges of drug possession with intent to distribute. McClendon is additionally facing weapons charges.
