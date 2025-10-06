Three arrested on armed robbery charges in Amelia

BOUDREAUX (LEFT), ROSS (CENTER), GROS (RIGHT)

AMELIA - Three people were arrested for an Amelia armed robbery by the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to an incident on Oct. 1 where a man claimed that he was robbed of his wallet after being threatened with a hammer and pepper-sprayed, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation led to the arrest of Jewel Ann Ross, 41, Lee Michael Boudreaux, 50, and Alexis Lacoste Gros, 29, on charges of armed robbery on Sunday.

Boudreaux and Gros have a bail of $40,000, and Ross has a bail of $50,000.