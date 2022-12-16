55°
Three arrested in stolen SUV after chase through Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH – Three people were arrested Friday after they were captured following a chase involving a stolen car.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies tried to stop a Dodge Journey on I-12 after it was reported stolen from Houma.
The SUV did not stop, the sheriff’s office said, and continued on the interstate before getting off in Denham Springs. It only stopped when it hit a Dumpster at a car wash.
Three men hopped out and tried to run away, but were quickly arrested on various charges.
Booked were:
-Lance Harold, 20
-Zatravian Lee, 18
-Tyzerrian Castle, 21
