Three arrested in spree of beer thefts that hit more than a dozen stores

Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas
Photo: From left to right Freddie Harris, Paula Benoit, Donjarell Thomas

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested three suspects they believe stole more than $2,000 worth of beer.

The culprits stole from over 16 convenience stores throughout East Baton Rouge Parish. The three were located Saturday after an off-duty reserve EBRSO deputy saw the suspect vehicle and notified the sheriff's office.

Deputies caught up with the vehicle and arrested Freddie Harris, 46, Donjarell Thomas, 41, and Paula Benoit, 52.

All three were charged with theft. 
  

