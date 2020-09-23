Latest Weather Blog
Three arrested in drug bust following months-long investigation
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says three men have been arrested in a drug bust that was preceded by a months-long investigation.
Authorities say the EBRSO Narcotics Division conducted an investigation into an alleged prescription drug distribution network operated by Marcus Clayton and two accomplices named Kenric Kilbourne and Ramon Franklin.
As a result of this investigation, EBRSO Narcotics with the assistance of EBRSO K-9, executed three-search warrants on Tuesday and discovered the following illegal items:
$216,497 (pending seizure)
7 handguns
1 AR style rifle
44 Fentanyl patches
2,379 dosage units of Oxycodone
806 dosage units of Oxymorphone
103 dosage units of Hydrocodone
1500 Suboxone strips (approx.)
420 dosage units of Alprozolam/Xanax
Approximate street value of the seized narcotics: $85,000
Marcus Clayton (dob 9-4-76)
Dist. of Sch. 2 (Oxycodone)
PWITD Sch. 2 (22 counts)
PWITD. Sch. 3 (2 counts)
PWITD. Sch. 4 (3 counts)
PWITD. Sch. 5 (Promethazine)
Poss. of a Firearm with CDS (4 counts)
Kenric Kilbourne (dob 8-10-1987)
Poss. Firearm with CDS
PWITD Sch. 2
Poss. of Sch. 2 (2 counts)
Poss. Sch. 1 (Marijuana)
Ramon Franklin (dob 6-21-80)
Poss. Sch. 2 (Hydrocodone)
Poss. Sch. 4 (Alprazolam)
Poss. Firearm W/CDS (3 counts)
The departments involved in the bust included EBRSO K-9, DEA Baton Rouge Task Force Agents, and EBRSO Uniform.
