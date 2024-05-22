Three arrested in connection with manhunt in Livingston Parish Monday

UPDATE: Jesse Watts has been taken into custody along with two other suspects.

Deputies say Alice Sweeney and Brianna Bohringer were arrested Wednesday. According to the sheriff's office, both women were staying in the French Settlement area.

All three are believed to be connected to a number of burglaries along Louisiana Trace Road.

*****

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Authorities are searching for a man in the southern part of Livingston Parish Monday evening.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed a search was ongoing for 31-year-old Jesse Watts, a man wanted for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Witnesses in the area of Louisiana Trace Road said dozens of sheriff's deputies were seen, along with search dogs, boats and a helicopter.

The sheriff's office has not yet provided a photo or description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.