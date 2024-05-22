78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three arrested in connection with manhunt in Livingston Parish Monday

6 years 6 days 4 hours ago Wednesday, May 16 2018 May 16, 2018 May 16, 2018 5:45 PM May 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

UPDATE: Jesse Watts has been taken into custody along with two other suspects.

Deputies say Alice Sweeney and Brianna Bohringer were arrested Wednesday. According to the sheriff's office, both women were staying in the French Settlement area.

All three are believed to be connected to a number of burglaries along Louisiana Trace Road.

*****

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Authorities are searching for a man in the southern part of Livingston Parish Monday evening.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed a search was ongoing for 31-year-old Jesse Watts, a man wanted for simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Witnesses in the area of Louisiana Trace Road said dozens of sheriff's deputies were seen, along with search dogs, boats and a helicopter.

Trending News

The sheriff's office has not yet provided a photo or description of the suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days