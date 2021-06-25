Three arrested overnight in connection with deadly IHOP shooting

ZACHARY - Late Thursday night, two Zachary men were arrested in connection with the deadly May shooting of two IHOP employees just outside of the Baton Rouge restaurant on Siegen Lane.

A third female suspect with ties to the incident was also booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, officials say.

Authorities identified the two male suspects as 21-year-old Melvin Brooks Jr. and 20-year-old Tyrese Keller.

According to arrest documents, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office believe Brooks and Keller worked together to gun down two IHOP employees on a Tuesday afternoon (May 25) while the two victims were on a break.

Official documents state that video surveillance and eyewitness accounts assisted detectives throughout their investigation.

According to authorities, an interview with Shermane Molden, a female friend of Brooks and Keller, revealed that she'd traveled to IHOP with the two suspects and a third man on the morning of May 25; Molden owned the silver Hyundai they'd used to get to the Baton Rouge restaurant and she later confirmed that she'd allowed the suspects to use her car later that day.

After a brief stop at IHOP, the men dropped Molden off at a Baton Rouge apartment and authorities say Keller and Brooks then used a stolen blue Toyota Matrix, which had been stolen and then loaned to them by a juvenile and a man named Trevell Jarrell, to go back to IHOP and carry out the shooting around noon.

Detectives say video surveillance shows Keller and Brooks in a blue Toyota Matrix sitting in a parking lot adjacent to IHOP until two of the restaurant's male employees exited the eatery for a break.

At that point, officials say, the Toyota pulled up to IHOP, both Keller and Brooks exited the vehicle, and then began shooting at the two employees.

One of the IHOP workers, Courtney Whitfield, died at the scene of the crime, the other victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of severe injuries.

Video surveillance, officials say, shows Keller and Brooks fleeing in the Toyota.

Shortly after this, authorities say the men drove to the 5400 block of Hidden Ridge Lane and set fire to the Toyota.

Arrest documents say video surveillance from the neighborhood shows them running away from the vehicle and heading west, where they go to a church parking lot and get into the silver Hyundai Elantra that belonged to Molden.

According to reports from authorities, the men then picked Molden up from the apartment where they'd dropped her off that morning.

A swift yet intensive investigation that involved numerous interviews with individuals who'd been eyewitnesses of the deadly shooting, with suspects who were somehow tied to the crime, and with acquaintances of Keller and Brooks, authorities were able to pinpoint the location of their two primary suspects to a Zachary home along Flonacher Road.

Keller and Brooks were booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first degree murder.

Molden was also arrested for allegedly playing a supporting role in the May 25 shooting, officials say.