Three arrested in Central shooting, one in critical condition

Anderson, Scott, Taplin

CENTRAL, La- Authorities arrested three involved in a shooting Sunday evening in Central following a domestic dispute.

According to arrest reports, shots were fired in the 14600 block of Central Woods Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, June 7.

Deputies found three individuals at the residence and one unresponsive 19-year-old male was later transported to a local hospital. Hospital staff say the victim suffered a gunshot injury to his head and is not expected to survive.

Timyra Scott, 19, shot a handgun at her boyfriend, Gregory Taplin, 18, following a domestic altercation. According to arrest records, Scott fired the gun multiple times at Taplin as he was seated inside a four-door Honda with three other people.

Detectives say 22-year-old Edarius Anderson was driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting and circled around the block after multiple shots were fired at the car. A neighbor standing outside witnessed the incident and shot a .40 caliber handgun into the ground to scare off Taplin as they returned to the scene, causing Taplin to flee.

Bloodstains and 9 mm shell casings were found inside the blue, four-door Honda that Scott shot at multiple times. The car was later used to transport the gunshot injury victim to the hospital.

Authorities say the vehicle was damaged by gunfire and sent to the Violent Crimes Unit for further investigation.

Scott, Taplin, and Anderson were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison with the following charges:

Scott was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal use of a weapon.

Taplin was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of ill-use of a weapon, criminal damage to property, and one charge of domestic abuse battery.

Edarius was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of ill-use of a weapon, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of criminal damage to property.

The gunshot victim has not been identified and is in a vegetative state at the hospital. If he succumbs to his injuries, the criminal charges may be upgraded.

George Taplin's brother, Gervonte Taplin, was killed on Christmas Eve in a gang-affiliated shooting that also injured Taplin's 10-year-old brother. Click here for more information.