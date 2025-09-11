90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three arrested for cruelty to infirmed after putting potato in victim's pocket, lighting it on fire

48 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, September 11 2025 Sep 11, 2025 September 11, 2025 5:13 PM September 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

JEANERETTE - Three people were arrested for cruelty to the infirmed after covering a potato with flammable material before putting it in the victim's pocket before lighting it ablaze, deputies said.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Trudy Collins, 52, Brittany Bonin, 27, and Cade Thielen, 25, were arrested after a person was found with third-degree and second-degree burns due to the actions of others.

Detectives learned the victim was set on fire on Friday, Aug. 22 and medical assistance was not provided until Tuesday, Aug. 26. Detectives also learned the three people covered a potato with a flammable substance, placed it in the victim's pocket and then ignited it.

Trending News

All three were booked on offenses affecting the health and safety of persons with infirmities - cruelty to the infirmed and failure to seek assistance; Thielen and Bonin were also booked for second-degree aggravated battery.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days