Three arrested for cruelty to infirmed after putting potato in victim's pocket, lighting it on fire

JEANERETTE - Three people were arrested for cruelty to the infirmed after covering a potato with flammable material before putting it in the victim's pocket before lighting it ablaze, deputies said.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said Trudy Collins, 52, Brittany Bonin, 27, and Cade Thielen, 25, were arrested after a person was found with third-degree and second-degree burns due to the actions of others.

Detectives learned the victim was set on fire on Friday, Aug. 22 and medical assistance was not provided until Tuesday, Aug. 26. Detectives also learned the three people covered a potato with a flammable substance, placed it in the victim's pocket and then ignited it.

All three were booked on offenses affecting the health and safety of persons with infirmities - cruelty to the infirmed and failure to seek assistance; Thielen and Bonin were also booked for second-degree aggravated battery.