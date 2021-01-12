Three arrested during overnight burglary spree in Ascension Parish

Cain Soileau

ASCENSION PARISH - A spree of overnight vehicle burglaries has resulted in the arrest of three people, two of whom are juveniles.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Deventer Drive in Geismar Monday night in reference to suspicious activity. Authorities then located three male suspects who were allegedly pulling on door handles.

Surveillance video reportedly captured the incidents on video, which led to the arrest of two juveniles and 17-year-old Cain Soileau.

Soileau, of Geismar, was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. He faces two counts of simple burglary of a vehicle, four counts of attempted simple burglary of a vehicle, three counts of criminal trespassing, and theft.

The sheriff's office says after their arrest, the two male juveniles were released to their parents.