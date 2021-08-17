Three arrested after wood chipper stolen from Louisiana sawmill

(left to right) Joseph, Jeffery, and Ashley Nolen

ALLEN PARISH - Three people are facing charges after a wood chipper weighing more than 3,700 pounds disappeared from a sawmill.

Two of the suspects, 29-year-old Ashley Nolen and 29-year-old Jeffery Nolen, were arrested earlier this month after they sold the machine to a scrapyard, according to the Department of Agriculture.

The chipper, which is valued around $4,000, was initially stolen on July 21 when the pair allegedly used a forklift to wheel the equipment onto a truck.

During an investigation into the heist, the agency said it uncovered evidence of a separate crime involving another suspect, 30-year-old Joseph Nolen. Investigators believe he stole fuel from the same sawmill more than a week after the initial theft of the wood chipper.

Ashley was booked on a charge of possession of illegal possession of stolen things over $1,000. Jeffery was booked for theft over $1,000 and criminal trespassing.

Joseph Nolen was arrested Aug. 11 and booked on charges of simple burglary, theft and criminal trespassing.