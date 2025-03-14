83°
Latest Weather Blog
Three arrested after shots fired at Grambling University
GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University Police Department has arrested three people involved after shots were fired on campus.
Norris Kelly and Jyquarrius Brown were arrested late Wednesday evening and Travonte Spears was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.
Officials said the incident happened near Bethune Hall and resulted in a lockdown in the area until 4:04 p.m. No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspect in New Orleans shooting arrested in Baton Rouge after Crime Stoppers...
-
Early intervention for boys most at risk for becoming killers could reduce...
-
Officials confirm one fatality after house fire in neighborhood off College Drive
-
'Colossal Colon' at Baton Rouge General shows symptoms of deadly cancer -...
-
Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported