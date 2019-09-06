Latest Weather Blog
Three arrested after drugs, guns found during investigation
EAST BATON ROUGE - Three men have been arrested following a two-month narcotics investigation.
On Wednesday authorities executed search warrants at three different locations around the parish. The warrants were executed with the assistance of EBRSO SWAT, EBRSO K-9, and members of the BROD DEA Task Force.
Drugs seized included methamphetamine, heroin, MDMA, and crack cocaine. Authorities also found five guns.
Evan Pitts was charged with three possession with the intent to distribute charges, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cedric Franklin charged with possession with the intent to distribute MDMA and heroin.
Tory Walton was booked for possession of MDMA, possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geaux Tigers: New cream ale created in honor of LSU, Texas game
-
BRPD to release details on summer crime reduction initiative
-
Strong gas odor at Dutchtown High sends dozens of people to hospitals...
-
Overturned sewage truck leaking waste onto Denham Springs roadway
-
Baton Rouge's Health District opens up more infrastructure with ribbon cutting of...
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign