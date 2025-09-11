Three arrested after allegedly stealing Abraham Lincoln statue from Houmas House

DARROW — Three people were arrested in connection with the theft of an Abraham Lincoln statue from Houmas House Estate and Gardens, detectives said Thursday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglary occurred late at night on Saturday, Sept. 6. Detectives found a broken window where suspects forced entry and stole a statue of Abraham Lincoln made of solid silver. The statue's value is estimated at $166,000.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspects cut the statue into several pieces and sold parts at a pawn shop and a gold and silver shop located in Metairie.

20-year-old Alma Fontenot and 49-year-old Bruce Shelvin were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on charges of simple burglary and felony theft over $25,000.

28-year-old Steve Coronado remains booked in the Jefferson Parish Jail on related charges and will be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail at a later date.