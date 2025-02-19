41°
Three alleged meth dealers arrested in two days

By: Sarah Lawrence

SLIDELL - St. Tammany Parish deputies arrested three alleged meth dealers in two days. 

On Feb. 11, deputies stopped Henry Gaines, 30, for a traffic stop after he was seen committing multiple traffic violations. A K-9 unit searched Gaines' vehicle and found a half pound of methamphetamine. 

Gaines was booked for possession with intent to distribute meth. 

The next day, deputies conducted a separate search warrant at a home in Slidell belonging to 49-year-old Gary Armond Jr. and 50-year-old Paula Jacobson. 

Investigators found over a pound of meth, dozens of various pills and drug paraphernalia. Armond Jr. and Jacobson were both arrested for drug-related charges. 

“Keeping drugs out of our neighborhoods takes a partnership between law enforcement and residents,” Sheriff Randy Smith said.

