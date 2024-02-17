Overnight fire destroys St. Luke Episcopal, a Goodwood Boulevard landmark for 60 years

BATON ROUGE - A massive fire destroyed part of St. Luke's Episcopal Church on 8833 Goodwood Blvd early Saturday morning.

Officials say an off-duty BRPD officer noticed the fire as they were leaving police headquarters around 1 a.m. The sanctuary was fully engulfed when the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the scene. As firefighters began to set out the fire, part of the structure collapsed, blocking one of the entrances they used to get into the building. Everyone inside at the time evacuated, and workers continued to fight the fire from outside the building through the use of ladder trucks.

The school portion of the property was undamaged, but the church was deemed a total loss. The church put out on social media that all events have been canceled.

No injuries have been reported. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.