44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Overnight fire destroys St. Luke Episcopal, a Goodwood Boulevard landmark for 60 years

5 hours 43 minutes 32 seconds ago Saturday, February 17 2024 Feb 17, 2024 February 17, 2024 5:05 AM February 17, 2024 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A massive fire destroyed part of St. Luke's Episcopal Church on 8833 Goodwood Blvd early Saturday morning.

Officials say an off-duty BRPD officer noticed the fire as they were leaving police headquarters around 1 a.m. The sanctuary was fully engulfed when the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the scene. As firefighters began to set out the fire, part of the structure collapsed, blocking one of the entrances they used to get into the building. Everyone inside at the time evacuated, and workers continued to fight the fire from outside the building through the use of ladder trucks.

The school portion of the property was undamaged, but the church was deemed a total loss. The church put out on social media that all events have been canceled.

Trending News

No injuries have been reported. Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days