Three adults, four juveniles arrested in Baton Rouge drug bust

BATON ROUGE - Seven people, including four juveniles, were arrested Friday when officers were alerted to a suspicious incident that turned out to be a drug bust.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the seven people were standing outside of an apartment building on Rodin Drive, holding guns and three of them wearing ski masks.

Three adults, Cortez Hill, Cherrish Raby and Antoine Parker Jr., were arrested.

Officers found the following items: Four guns, three of which were reported stolen, five baggies of weed and a marijuana blunt, two digital scales, three boxes of sandwich baggies, three magazines, one broken Glock switch, crack cocaine, Alprazolzam and $435 in cash.