Threat of heavy rain, strong storms ramping up Thursday night

The National Weather Service has issued a FLOOD WATCH for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, East Feliciana, Ascension, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as, Amite and Wilkinson Counties until 7 a.m. Saturday.





A FLOOD WATCH means conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. For more on flooding safety, CLICK HERE.

Multiple rounds of storms will be moving through the area beginning Thursday night and continuing into Saturday morning. 1 to 4 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts in excess of 6 inches will be possible, enhancing the flash flooding threat.

Tonight & Tomorrow: As advertised for several days, the first round of heavy thunderstorms arrives on Thursday night. Storm chances dramatically increase after dark, with storms arriving anywhere between 8 p.m. and midnight in the capital area. Widespread showers and storms are likely at least until midnight. The coverage tapers off as we get closer to 3-4 a.m.. We'll keep isolated storms in the forecast through daybreak, but the coverage appears to be lesser for the morning drive.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the WBRZ coverage area under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather for Thursday night storms. This means that isolated instances of severe weather will be possible as these storms pass through. A warm front will be arriving in the area as the night wears on, and areas along and south of this boundary will end up having the highest chance of seeing stronger storms. The Storm Station believes that areas along and south of Baton Rouge will be in this zone. Damaging straight-line winds are the primary concern, although isolated large hail and tornadoes cannot be ruled out either.

Areas north of the warm front still have a severe weather risk, although a touch smaller. That said, the flash flooding threat will be higher just to the north of the front.

While overall rain coverage will be limited for the first part of our Friday, clouds remain and highs will still manage reach the middle-80s. We do anticipate another round of showers and storms by afternoon and evening. The details are still somewhat fuzzy. Friday's storms will be highly dependent on three things:

-How much energy is left in, or returns to the atmosphere after Thursday night's storms

-The position of the warm front

-The position and strength of upper level disturbances riding over the front

Either way, the potential is there for heavy rain and strong storms. Have alerts turned on and keep an eye to the sky so you're not caught off guard. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire region under another slight (level 2/5) risk of severe weather on Friday.

Up Next: A few more waves of storms appear likely on Friday night. While the severe weather threat should be lower with the storms into early Saturday, they still pose threat of flash flooding. Lingering storms will be possible for the first part of our Saturday. Fortunately, rain coverage will only decrease throughout the day. By afternoon Saturday, much more sunshine will be available though, and high temperatures will be pumped into the upper-80s. Sunday through early next week will be warm and muggy with highs near 90° and lows near 70°.

