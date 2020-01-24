Threat made via social media results in Loranger schools being placed on lock down

LORANGER—On Friday, a threat that was posted on social media led to all Loranger schools being placed on lockdown as officials heightened security measures.

School Superintendent, Melissa Stilley, explained that “lockdown” is a term used to describe enhanced security measures taken at local schools in the event of a potential threat to the campus.

During a lockdown, entry is restricted to the school; therefore, parents are discouraged from going to campus to check out their students.

There will also be a greater law enforcement presence on school campuses during a lockdown procedure.

“Our schools take additional security precautions during a lock down to ensure the safety of everyone on our campuses,” Stilley said.

Action News 17 reports that on Friday morning, families were notified of the lock down procedures being taken at Loranger Elementary, Loranger Middle, and Loranger High Schools.

Stilley encouraged any family that does not receive an automated phone call from their child’s school to reach out to the office and provide updated contact information so they receive future notices.