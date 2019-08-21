75°
Threat made against local hospital prompts lockdown; deputies investigating

Wednesday, August 21 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, a local medical facility was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning.

Just before 9 a.m. deputies were seen outside Promise Hospital of Baton Rouge on Mancuso Lane. The sheriff's office told WBRZ it is investigating a threat that was made against the hospital. 

According to its website, the facility is a long-term bed acute care hospital that specializes in ventilator weaning and medically complex care. It is located near Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus and Our Lady of the Lake. 

This situation is ongoing.

