Threat for heavy rain continues across Capital Area through Thursday

Wednesday 12:50pm Update: The Capital City and hardest hit areas north and west of the city are catching a break from rain as a line of thunderstorms marches across I-55. Some parts of Pointe Coupee and Wilkinson have picked up 7-9" as estimated by radar. There have been reports from the National Weather Service of water entering homes in the Bordelon Subdivision in Pointe Coupee Parish. While scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible this afternoon and evening, a considerable break in the torrential rain rates is expected.

A lot of the energy in the atmosphere was used by the first round of rain and thunderstorms early Wednesday. So for areas where some received over 6" (circled), at least a short term break is expected.



More is to come over the next 24-48 hours though --> https://t.co/w11k9nkfx9 pic.twitter.com/2z3uJ7FoCw — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) January 24, 2024

A ***FLOOD WATCH*** has been issued for the entire region from 6am Wednesday through 6pm Thursday. This includes East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana, Ascension, St. James, and Assumption in Louisiana and Amite and Wilkinson in Mississippi. Excessive runoff from heavy rain may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Monitor forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

Rainfall: An additional 2 to 4 inches is expected across the Storm Station Viewing Area with the higher totals generally found north and west of Baton Rouge and lower totals near the coast.

Timing: rain and thunderstorms will be more scattered in nature Wednesday afternoon and evening. Another widespread round is expected on Thursday. A third and final round will come late Friday or early Saturday.

Flooding: the greatest potential for flooding will be on Wednesday and Thursday, especially for Metro Baton Rouge and locations north and west. However, due all of the preceding rainfall, some issues could carry into the beginning of the weekend. Spots that drain poorly, low-lying streets and smaller creeks that respond quickly to runoff will be most susceptible.

Rivers: runoff will cause rises on local streams with the smaller, rapidly responding rivers most affected. The Tangipahoa River at Robert is projected to crest in minor flood stage later this week. So far, all others are expected to stay within their banks.

Severe Weather: one or two thunderstorms could pack a punch on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Southeast Louisiana has been placed under a Level 2/5 risk for severe storms on Wednesday. Spotty or isolated reports of gusty winds and/or a brief spin-up tornado are possible in that region.

Safety: Plan to take extra time in case of delays and if you come across a flooded street—find an alternate route. Sometimes it can be difficult to determine how deep the water is and you risk stalling and becoming stranded. Have a way to received alerts, such as the Storm Station App, through Thursday. Review additional flood safety, here.

Afternoon and Overnight: While rain intensity will fluctuate throughout the day, some storms could stall out over a single area for a prolonged amount of time and create flooding issues. Also with this system, we cannot rule out a strong or severe thunderstorm either. It is important that you maintain access to weather alerts throughout the day today. Temperatures will remain above average in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tonight, overall rain coverage will decrease but at least scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will continue. Temperatures will only nudge back into the mid to upper 60s.

Up Next: By the Thursday morning commute, another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible around the Capital Area. Some fog is also possible away from the rain. A cold front will finally crawl through the area during the middle of Thursday. Thursday evening is trending much drier than the previous 24 hours, with spotty showers still possible, but the overall heavy rain threat lessened. Very little change to temperatures will come behind that first front and highs and lows will remain in the 70s and 60s respectively. Friday afternoon, the last disturbance of the week will roll through, with isolated showers and storms possible that evening through Saturday morning. Once this system clears the Capital Region, much drier weather is expected. A return to average temperatures is in store for the end of the weekend and early next week.

